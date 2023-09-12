12-Year-Old Boy Shot After Gunfire Erupts Near High School Football Game In Baltimore (VIDEO)

A 12-year-old boy was shot near a high school football game in Baltimore.

The shooting happened on Friday evening near Dunbar High School which ended up halting the game.

The gunshot victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools halted a football game on Friday after a 12-year-old boy was shot near Dunbar High Football Field, according to authorities. The boy had been amid a crowd of people in the 1100 block of Madison Street when gunfire erupted on Friday evening, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. Worley initially said the gunshot victim was an 11-year-old boy. Police later said he was 12 years old. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, police said. “As far as we know, there was only one shooter. We’re not sure,” Worley told reporters at a press conference following the shooting.

Chaos erupted on the football field amid the gunfire.

11 year old has been shot at a football game in Baltimore Police are still searching for the suspect#breaking #news #breakingnews #baltimore pic.twitter.com/VDdZ02PXb4 — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) September 2, 2023

This is just more evidence of the failed policies of the Democrat party’s soft-on-crime mentality. When children can’t be safe in their own communities, that is a tragedy.

Gateway previously reported on a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football game.

A shooting at an Oklahoma High school football game last Friday left 1 person dead, and at least 3 others wounded.

Students scattered across the football field at Choctaw High School after shots fired during the third quarter of the game.

A 16-year-old male died. Police said the victim was not a student at Choctaw High School.