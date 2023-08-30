“Your Body Count Trumps All Those” – Social Media Users ROAST Crooked Hillary Clinton After Clueless Tweet Pushing Gun Control Following UNC Shooting by Chinese National

As Cristina Laila reported, The University of North Carolina on Monday issued an emergency alert warning students and staff about an armed and dangerous person on campus.

UNC graduate Tailei Qi was identified as the suspect in Monday’s on-campus shooting. Qi, a Wuhan-educated PhD student, was charged with first-degree murder after killing a UNC college professor. He was also charged with having a gun on educational property.

Crooked Hillary Clinton decided to emerge and weigh in with some thoughts on the matter. She utilized this act of terrorism by the Chinese national as an opportunity to push gun control on law-abiding Americans.

Kids deserve to go to school free of gun violence. Teachers deserve to give lessons free of gun violence. Shoppers deserve to buy groceries free of gun violence. And on and on

In the midst of making her cliched arguments for gun-grabbing, Hillary’s cluelessness was completely exposed by conservative media personality Dana Loesch. Turns out Hillary was completely oblivious to the fact that guns have been banned on school grounds for three decades.

Guns have been banned on school property for 30 years. https://t.co/W7bBKuJoKv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 29, 2023

More X users piled on Hillary, with a number referencing to the infamous “Clinton Body Count.”

Your body count trumps all of those… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) August 29, 2023

Emails deserved to be read and not erased! — Scott Cook (@scottcookee) August 30, 2023

People deserve to interact with you and not end up dead from “suicide” — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) August 29, 2023

Then Ban liberals from having guns, that should work — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) August 29, 2023

Citizens deserve to exist free of government sponsored gun violence. Hey Shillary remember Libya? HAHAHA — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) August 29, 2023

The only gun violence that the Clinton’s condone is suicide via 2 gunshots to the back of the head — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 29, 2023