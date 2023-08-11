WW III Watch: Niger Junta Tells Nuland They Will Kill Deposed President Bazoum if Attacked

Niger’s junta told Biden Color Revolution insurrection expert Victoria Nuland that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two anonymous Western officials allegedly told The Associated Press.

“Representatives of the junta told U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week, a Western military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation”, AP reported.

With the coup in Niger, Russia has out-flanked NATO, completing an encirclement of European countries reaching from Egypt on the Indian Ocean to Guinea on the Atlantic. The US-supported West African ECOWAS countries let a deadline to reinstate the pro-Western President expire Sunday.

The Associated Press is part of the Carnegie Endowment’s Partnership for Countering Influence Operations. The AP has come to function as the dependable propaganda arm of the US Deep State. It is not clear what the “two Western officials” wanted to accomplish with the alleged assassination leak.

The article quotes former U.S. State Department Regional Stabilization Advisor in Niger Aneliese Bernard, now of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, and NGO Elva Community Engagement, indicating Bernard may be one of the AP’s anonymous sources. Bernard immediately tweeted the AP story quoting her warning that “this junta has escalated its moves so quickly that it’s possible they do something more extreme, as that has been their approach so far.”

Thus the AP story may also be designed to justify military intervention in Niger. This is a possibility. We cannot confirm that assumption at this time.

Niger’s military junta refused to let Nuland visit the ousted president on her surprise visit Tuesday, as Gateway reported. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and “discussed Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland’s recent trip to Niamey,” Reuters reported. Blinken “conveyed the United States’ ongoing support for a solution that restores Niger to democratic rule and constitutional order,” the State Department said. “I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” White House Resident Joe Biden said Wednesday.