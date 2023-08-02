WOW! Feeble Joe Biden Clings to Dr. Jill as He Shuffles Along Beach (VIDEO)

Joe Biden was spotted taking a late-night beach stroll with Dr. Jill.

Biden is currently hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach compound while his Justice Department works to jail his main political rival, Donald Trump.

80-year-old Joe Biden clung to Dr. Jill as he shuffled along the sand.

This is why Joe Biden’s DOJ indicted Trump.

Joe and Jill Biden enjoyed ‘date night‘ on Tuesday night as Jack Smith announced new charges against Biden’s top political rival, Donald Trump.

Pool reporters covering the Bidens’ ‘date night’ reported they dined at Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes and then headed to a movie theater to watch Oppenheimer.

Biden was spotted leaving the movie.

“How’d you like the movie, Mr. President?”

“It was compelling,” Biden said.

What a joke.

WATCH:

Biden — on vacation in Delaware (again) — finally answers a question. "How'd you like the movie, Mr. President?" BIDEN: "It was compelling" pic.twitter.com/Y4YUaGWg8M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Later in the evening, the Bidens took a stroll on the beach.

Joe Biden could barely walk!

WATCH: