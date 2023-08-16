WOW! Fulton County Clerk Comes Up with New Excuse For Trump Charging Docs Leak (VIDEO)

The Fulton County Clerk’s explanation for why Trump’s charging documents appeared online before the grand jury even deliberated on Monday has changed again!

Early Monday the corrupt Fulton County court website briefly posted several charges against Trump – including RICO charges – before the grand jury had even closed (see below).



The charges were briefly posted and taken down without explanation.

A few hours later, a Fulton County clerk claimed the Trump charging documents posted to their media queue and published by Reuters, were “fictitious.”

Later Monday evening President Trump and 18 others were indicted by the Fulton County grand jury.

The grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The indictment unsealed Monday night was identical to the leaked charging docs posted to the Fulton County clerk’s website.

On Monday night FOX News reporter Bryan Llenas confronted Fani Willis on the leak noting that the indictments returned perfectly matched the Fulton County Clerk’s release.

Willis blew it off lying to the American public. She had no answer.

On Tuesday the Fulton County Clerk claimed the leaked documents were a “trial run” gone awry.

According to Tuesday’s statement, Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, Ché Alexander, posted a ‘test sample’ to the media queue.

“In anticipation of issues that arise with entering a potentially large indictment, Alexander used charges that pre-exist in Odyssey to test the system and conduct a trial run. Unfortunately, the sample working document led to the docketing of what appeared to be an indictment, but which was, in fact, only a fictitious docket sheet,” the Fulton Clerk of Courts said in a Tuesday statement.



On Wednesday Ché Alexander changed the document leak story again!

Ms. Alexander claimed she accidentally clicked ‘send’ instead of ‘save’ when she uploaded the documents to the media queue.

“I have no dog in this fight,” Alexander said as she complained about all the stress. “I am human.”

“That was the best word that I could come up with. It was fictitious. It wasn’t real. It didn’t have a stamp on it,” Alexander said when asked why she said the document was fake on Monday. “I tell my staff we just want to be transparent. I don’t have anything to hide.”

JUST IN: Fulton County clerk Ché Alexander who leaked the charges against Donald Trump before the grand jury voted to indict claims she accidentally clicked 'send' instead of 'save.' That still doesn't explain how they knew exactly what the charges would be… "I have no dog in… pic.twitter.com/LU4PuPpnOj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 16, 2023

This still doesn’t explain how the so-called ‘test sample’ was IDENTICAL to actual charging documents (see below).





