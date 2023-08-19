Will Joe Biden’s Lake Tahoe Vacation Be Impacted by Path of Hurricane Hilary?

A forecast for Hurricane Hilary posted by the National Weather Service shows the projected cone of the storm moving into Nevada on Monday, possibly putting Joe Biden’s Lake Tahoe family vacation in the path of the storm–but not in the cone representing the strongest part. Hilary is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it hits Nevada. Lake Tahoe sits between California and Nevada. Biden is staying on the Nevada side for a week-long vacation.

A slight westward shift in Hilary’s path would put Lake Tahoe more directly in the projected heavy rainfall.

Enhanced video of the projected path of Hilary.

Biden is scheduled to take a break from his vacation on Monday to visit fire-devastated Maui.

Biden read a prepared statement on Hurricane Hilary at a press conference on Friday before he headed for his vacation.

Biden is staying at the home of 2020 rival Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer. The White House claims Biden is paying “fair market value” rent for his stay.

Biden arrived in Nevada Friday night, again taking the short steps leaving Air Force One.

Excerpt from Bloomberg report:

The private home, owned by Steyer and his wife Kat Taylor, is located in the Glenbrook community on the east side of the lake, a popular tourist destination straddling California and Nevada. The Bidens are renting the house “for fair market value,” the White House said in a statement.

Steyer is an investor, environmental activist and Democratic megadonor. He suspended his presidential campaign in February 2020 after placing a distant third in the South Carolina Democratic primary won by Biden.

The Tahoe home is located in a gated neighborhood. The median listing home price in July in Glenbrook was $8.4 million, according to Realtor.com.

…Several Biden relatives — including his daughter Ashley, grandchildren Maisy and Naomi and the latter’s husband, Peter Neal — also flew on the presidential jet. Biden’s son Hunter, his wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau were already at the home when the president landed, according to the White House.

