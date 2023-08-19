Will Joe Biden’s Lake Tahoe Vacation Be Impacted by Path of Hurricane Hilary?

A forecast for Hurricane Hilary posted by the National Weather Service shows the projected cone of the storm moving into Nevada on Monday, possibly putting Joe Biden’s Lake Tahoe family vacation in the path of the storm–but not in the cone representing the strongest part. Hilary is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it hits Nevada. Lake Tahoe sits between California and Nevada. Biden is staying on the Nevada side for a week-long vacation.

Hurricane #Hilary has sped up a bit, along with a slight shift eastward in its track. This results in Sunday morning through Sunday evening being the time frame of most impact, along with slightly weaker winds. Stay tuned to @NHC_Pacific & other NWS accounts for updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fR2xRm6h7C — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 19, 2023

A slight westward shift in Hilary’s path would put Lake Tahoe more directly in the projected heavy rainfall.

Biden is in Tahoe (near Reno) for the next week, staying at Tom Steyer’s house. Looks like they’re just barely avoiding the heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Hilary. pic.twitter.com/yWMbyxgPGX — bryan metzger (@metzgov) August 19, 2023

Enhanced video of the projected path of Hilary.

#HurricaneHilary The National Hurricane Center of the United States: Catastrophic and life-threatening floods may occur in Baja California and the southwestern United States early next week. The detection plane found that Hurricane "Hillary" still maintains Category 4 intensity pic.twitter.com/GjOHWdRxep — Aldrich (@observer888888) August 19, 2023

Biden is scheduled to take a break from his vacation on Monday to visit fire-devastated Maui.

Biden read a prepared statement on Hurricane Hilary at a press conference on Friday before he headed for his vacation.

President Joe Biden is urging Californians to take precautions as Hurricane Hilary heads toward Southern California. https://t.co/p9ZBlztTzq pic.twitter.com/BiJRP6Rxh9 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) August 19, 2023

Biden is staying at the home of 2020 rival Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer. The White House claims Biden is paying “fair market value” rent for his stay.

Biden arrived in Nevada Friday night, again taking the short steps leaving Air Force One.

President Biden and the First Lady have arrived in Reno ahead of their Lake Tahoe vacation. Here's the look from Air Force One just moments ago. Story >> https://t.co/PGjqheQKna pic.twitter.com/87lSWXnqpO — KRNV (@KRNV) August 19, 2023

