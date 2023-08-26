Wildfire Prompts Mandatory Evacuation of Entire Southwestern Louisiana Town – State Officials Say It’s the Largest in State’s History

Louisiana is currently facing an unprecedented wildfire crisis, with the state experiencing a record-breaking number of fires in August.

In just a few weeks, Louisiana has already witnessed a staggering number of wildfires. According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, a total of 441 fires have burned from August 1 to August 24. These fires have scorched over 8,385 acres of land, and that number does not even include the ongoing fire on Tiger Island, estimated to have already consumed more than 20,000 acres.

The Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, is the state’s largest fire and has burned an estimated 15,000 acres (6,070 hectares) so far, covering around 23 square miles (60 square kilometers), according to AP.

As of Friday evening, there were at least six active fires in Livingston, Sabine, Vernon, and Beauregard Parishes. The rapid spread of these fires has overwhelmed state and local officials, who are now dealing with multiple fire incidents simultaneously.

“This is unprecedented. We’ve never had to fight this many fires simultaneously and at this duration. We’re fighting between 25 and 30 (wildfires) today,” Mike Strain, the commissioner for Louisiana’s Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said during a press conference Friday.

“It’s burning very intensely. It’s moving pretty fast, and you can feel the air picking up. That’s from the heat of the fire sucking air into the fire,” he added.

Multiple towns in southwestern Louisiana have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders, and state officials have implemented a burn ban in an attempt to control the situation.

The town of Merryville, located near the Louisiana-Texas border, was forced to evacuate its 1,200 residents on Thursday night. The evacuation order remains in effect, as the fire continues to pose a threat to the town. There have been no reported injuries.

More from FOX Weather:

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, containment decreased from 85% to 50% by Friday morning due to constantly shifting wind conditions and the dry conditions of the vegetation. By Friday evening, the Forestry Department reported that containment stood slightly above 50%. The area of concentration was east of the town of Merryville, which lies close to the Louisiana-Texas border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has deployed 89 firefighters, paramedics and emergency management personnel along with emergency response resources to Louisiana to help combat the devastating wildfires currently burning near the Texas-Louisiana border and across the Pelican State.

High temperatures, drought and variable winds prompted the NWS to issue a Fire Weather Warning through Friday night for critical to extreme fire weather conditions.

“This is rapidly becoming the biggest fire danger threat this area has had since the summer of 2000,” the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles office warned. “Fires can spread rapidly in these conditions.”

Read more here.

