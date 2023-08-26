Wildfire Prompts Mandatory Evacuation of Entire Southwestern Louisiana Town – State Officials Say It’s the Largest in State’s History

Louisiana is currently facing an unprecedented wildfire crisis, with the state experiencing a record-breaking number of fires in August.

In just a few weeks, Louisiana has already witnessed a staggering number of wildfires. According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, a total of 441 fires have burned from August 1 to August 24. These fires have scorched over 8,385 acres of land, and that number does not even include the ongoing fire on Tiger Island, estimated to have already consumed more than 20,000 acres.

The Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, is the state’s largest fire and has burned an estimated 15,000 acres (6,070 hectares) so far, covering around 23 square miles (60 square kilometers), according to AP.

As of Friday evening, there were at least six active fires in Livingston, Sabine, Vernon, and Beauregard Parishes. The rapid spread of these fires has overwhelmed state and local officials, who are now dealing with multiple fire incidents simultaneously.

“This is unprecedented. We’ve never had to fight this many fires simultaneously and at this duration. We’re fighting between 25 and 30 (wildfires) today,” Mike Strain, the commissioner for Louisiana’s Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said during a press conference Friday.

“It’s burning very intensely. It’s moving pretty fast, and you can feel the air picking up. That’s from the heat of the fire sucking air into the fire,” he added.

Multiple towns in southwestern Louisiana have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders, and state officials have implemented a burn ban in an attempt to control the situation.

The town of Merryville, located near the Louisiana-Texas border, was forced to evacuate its 1,200 residents on Thursday night. The evacuation order remains in effect, as the fire continues to pose a threat to the town. There have been no reported injuries.

Damn, Louisiana on fire 🔥 too 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZE5tHFKvDk — MrDaddy (@therealmrdaddy1) August 26, 2023

The largest fire in Louisiana state history continues burning along with hundreds of fires along the Gulf Coast. Triple-digit temperatures are making it difficult for firefighters battling the flames. pic.twitter.com/85Vr8LaGu2 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 25, 2023

This was the #TigerIslandFire last night in SW Louisiana. The fire grew to 14k acres, prompting evacuations! The fire was named for the hunting club it started near but the cause is under investigation. Thankfully it is now 85% contained but the fire danger is still HIGH in… pic.twitter.com/HPgF7UyX4Y — Updates (@sirfupdate) August 25, 2023

Entire Town of Merryville, Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation as a dangerous sudden fire approaches. pic.twitter.com/qw38D1DWhE — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 24, 2023

