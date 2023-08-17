Wicked DC Judge Beryl Howell Threatens Elon Musk, Accuses X Owner of “Cozying Up” with Trump for Not Immediately Handing Over Data Related to his Account (VIDEO)

It’s no secret that the Washington DC US District Court is filled with radical, Marxists who punish every Republican who comes before the court with lectures and sentences up to 5 times longer the normal American.
The DC Courts have sentenced Trump supporters who attended the January 6 protests in Washington DC with verbal thrashings as they condemn them with years in prison.
The DOJ has a 99.8% conviction rate of January 6 protesters – a vast majority of the protesters only crime was walking through open doors inside the US Capitol. The DC Court is leading the legal assault on these Trump supporters.
The DC judges believe it is their duty to destroy lives and families of any American who supported Donald Trump. These wicked people believe this is their duty no matter how much pain they inflict on their victims.
This week documents were leaked by the press that reveal that DC Judge Beryl Howell threatened Elon Musk for “cozying up” to Trump.
Beryl Howell warned Elon Musk that he might be acting like a Trump supporter after Twitter-X refused to bow to this corrupt court.
Do not be fooled. This as a threat by the regime who are warning Elon Musk to shape up and join them or else.
CNBC reported:
As part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a federal judge asked if the company formerly known as Twitter was trying to “cozy up” to the ex-president by refusing to hand over data related to his account.
According to a court transcript that was made public Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell grilled Twitter’s legal team during a hearing Feb. 7 over its delay in delivering the materials to special counsel Jack Smith, who had a search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account.
At the time, Twitter wasn’t complying with the warrant, citing various legal arguments and its desire to notify Trump about the probe. Tesla
CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter late last year and soon reinstated Trump’s account; the ex-president had been kicked off the site in January 2021 following the Capitol riot.
“Twitter has had quite some time to comply with the warrant and have everything prepared to turn over, so I am a little bit concerned about where we are,” Howell said, according to the transcript.