“Where Is the President?…Aren’t We Americans, Too?” Tearful Maui Resident Slams Joe Biden on CNN Over Lack of Government Support for Fire Victims (Video)

A tearful Maui resident slammed Joe Biden on CNN for the lack of government support for the victims of the deadly fires in Maui, saying, “Where is the president?,” calling him out for not coming to Hawaii until next Monday, and asking “Aren’t we Americans, too? Like we’re part of the United States but why are we being put in the back pocket? Why are we being ignored?”

Ella Sable Tacderan spoke to Kaitlan Collins, saying the $700 Biden sent to affected households, including her parents, was nowhere near what is needed in living expenses due to “expensive” grocery prices where $700 might cover one grocery run for a family.. Tacderan said, “The Maui community has been helping the Maui community.”

A video clip was posted by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL):

🚨MUST WATCH🚨 Maui resident BLASTS Joe Biden in a powerful and from-the-heart interview on CNN. "Where is the president?!" "Aren't we Americans, too?!" "Why are we getting put in the back pocket?!" Joe Biden, stop turning your back on the American people. pic.twitter.com/wACe9c9LGM — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 18, 2023

Biden, who has repeatedly blown off reporters begging for contemporaneous comments on the deadly Maui fires, issued a scripted propaganda video Thursday morning that ABC’s Good Morning America dutifully broadcast and showed on ABC’s jumbotron in Times Square:

Later in the day on Thursday, a weak-appearing Biden again refused a contemporaneous comment to reporters:

"Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip, sir?" BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/ok4wrelK0q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

The White House posted photos of Maui relief workers on Thursday:

At the direction of President Biden, hundreds of federal personnel are on the ground in Maui assisting with response and recovery efforts. We urge residents to apply for FEMA assistance by visiting https://t.co/9WBlCGzSaG or calling 1-800-621-3362. pic.twitter.com/K8fUIfj7jc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 17, 2023

A video clip from a CBS interview on locals organizing themselves, “Maui pro surfer @Kai_Lenny talks about the volunteer army that has stepped up to provide supplies for the community of Lahaina. “I haven’t seen one state, county, or federal official at any of the donation hubs where people are most suffering.”