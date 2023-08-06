West Virginia Attorney General Calls for J6 Case Against Trump to Be Moved From DC to West Virginia (VIDEO)

President Trump will NEVER get a fair trial in the cesspool of Washington, DC.

DC is full of Trump haters and big-government Marxists.

President Trump on Sunday called for the immediate recusal of far-left and anti-Trump U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who has been appointed to preside over Jack Smith’s “January 6” case in DC.

Trump also said his legal team will be requesting a venue change out of DC.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith is criminalizing First Amendment-protected speech.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey called for Trump’s January 6 case to be moved from DC to West Virginia.

“Does anyone in America believe that President Trump is going to get a fair shake out of Washington, DC?” Morrisey said to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

Morrisey continued, “So what I’m suggesting is that this should be moved to West Virginia. We have a number of federal district courthouses that could properly house this. I think that he could get a fair hearing.”

WATCH: