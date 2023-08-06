Weaponization Committee Launches Investigation Into Notorious Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imran Ahmed

The House Weaponization Committee sent a letter to Center For Countering Digital Hate CEO Imran Ahmed to turn over documents.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a far-left group based in Britain led by Imran Ahmed. The sole purpose of the organization is to harass internet advertisers from posting ads on conservative websites in order to silence conservative voices and put them out of business.

The Gateway Pundit was targeted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

Per the House Judiciary Committee: “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) just sent a letter to Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) CEO Imran Ahmed requesting documents and information related to the Committee’s oversight of how and to what extent the Biden Administration has coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor American speech online.”

“To assist the Committee in its oversight, we ask that you please provide the following documents and information:

1. All documents and communications, from January 1, 2015 to the present, between or among any employee, contractor, or agent of your organization and the Executive Branch of the United States Government referring or relating to the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content; the accuracy or truth of content; or the attribution of content to the source or participant in a foreign malign or state-sponsored influence operation.

2. All documents and communications, from January 1, 2015 to the present, between or among any employee, contractor, or agent of your organization and any technology company, including social media companies, referring or relating to the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content; the accuracy or truth of content; or the attribution of content to the source or participant in a foreign malign or state-sponsored influence operation.

3. A list of employees, contractors, or agents of your organization, along with their current and prior titles, who, from January 1, 2015 to the present, have communicated with the Executive Branch of the United States Government regarding the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content; the accuracy or truth of content; or the attribution of content to the source or participant in a foreign malign or state-sponsored influence operation.

4. A list of employees, contractors, or agents for your organization, along with their current and prior titles, who, from January 1, 2015 to the present, have communicated with any technology company, including social media companies, regarding the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content; the accuracy or truth of content; or the attribution of content to the source or participant in a foreign malign or state-sponsored influence operation.

5. A list of all grants, contracts, or any funds received, from January 1, 2015 to the present, from the United States Government, as well as any underlying documentation that reflects those grants, contracts, or funds, relating in any way to your organization’s efforts concerning the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content; the accuracy or truth of content; or the attribution of content to the source or participant in a foreign malign or state-sponsored influence operation.

“Please produce all documents and information as soon as possible but no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 17, 2023. In addition, please treat these discovery obligations as ongoing and applicable to any information generated after receipt of this letter.”