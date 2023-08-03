“We Got to Show Them All the Facts” – President Trump’s Attorney Addresses Media Outside DC Courthouse – PROMISES DISCOVERY in the Case (VIDEO)

President Trump’s Attorney Alina Habba addressed reporters outside of the DC courthouse on Thursday where Trump was arraigned.

President Trump was charge with speech violations by Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Jack Smith earlier this week.

We now know that Joe Biden pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict the former president on these bogus charges.

The Biden regime have completely remade America and continue to work on the destruction of its economy, culture, traditions, foreign policy, and human rights records.

Alina opened her speech discussing the timeline of President Trump’s indictments. In the past year, every time the Biden Crime Family has been caught in a crime the Biden DOJ has indicted President Trump. This is not by accident. They mock America’s legal system.

Alina Habba then promised to request discovery in the case so that the Trump administration can prove to the country the illegitimacy of the 2020 election. Democrats fear this the most!

Alina Habba: “I think a witch hunt is really the way that anybody should describe this because it’s not something we’ve seen in our time. A witch hunt is when you relentlessly attack your opponent, when you relentlessly attack the thing that you are most afraid of… “People are afraid of somebody who is independently wealthy and who has given up his good life to fight for this country. And that frightens a lot of politicians who are career politicians.

Via RSBN.

