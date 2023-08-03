“We Are Now Jailing People for Life Because the Government Does Not Believe in Their Speech” – Stephen Miller Breaks Down the Biden DOJ’s Latest Indictment Against Trump (VIDEO)

Stephen Miller, the Former Senior Advisor for Policy for President Trump, joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax TV on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, President Trump was indicted again by the Biden DOJ – the DAY AFTER Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate Devon Archer testified that the Joe Biden was included on 20 calls when his son was sitting with foreign officials arranging influence peddling deals for the family.

Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees. Joe Biden later excluded Baturina from his Russian sanctions list.

So what happened next? President Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

For those paying attention, this is not the first time this has happened. There have been at least six times now where new evidence was released implicating the Biden Crime Family and then President Trump is indicted by the Biden regime the very next day.

Stephen Miller broke down exactly what is happening here in America under the tyrannical Biden regime and it is terrifying.

Stephen Miller: First, let me say as an American, as a citizen, as an individual who worked in the White House, in the West Wing for four years, as somebody that worked in the Trump campaign prior to that, on every level, I am outraged, I am incensed. I am deeply and immensely disturbed by this indictment. It is a facial threat to the freedom of speech and freedom itself in America. Let me explain what I mean by that. This indictment says, and not so many words, that if we, the Department of Justice and prosecutors at the Department of Justice believe that you, as a citizen or as an elected official are not telling the truth as we recognize it that we can throw you in jail. That we can charge you with a conspiracy to defraud the United States if we say that your speech is disinformation. And that to me is crossing a rubicon that I never thought, I never thought, that we would cross in America. And yet now here we are. We are now trying to jail people for life because the government does not agree with their speech and their political views.

That is exactly right. If you publish or promote disinformation – like the vaccines may cause myocarditis in children, or you can still spread COVID after taking the vaccine – then the regime will be able to send you to prison. That is exactly what Democrats are saying.

This is terrifying. Americans NEED to WAKE UP!