WATCH: Wild SoCal Weather Turns Biblical: Mudslides, Flooding, Debris Flow and Earthquakes! #Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Southern California was hammered by rain and strong winds on Sunday.

The wild weather day turned biblical after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Ojai, which is located just north of Los Angeles.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks ranging from 3.1 to 3.6 on the Richter scale.

New video of the moment the earthquake hit was posted to social media.

Massive debris plug flooding is headed for Palm Springs!

Debris and mudflow from the tropical storm in the mountain town of Wrightwood.

Mudslides and debris flow coming through Forest Falls.

Streets in Los Angeles flooded.

