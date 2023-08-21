WATCH: Wild SoCal Weather Turns Biblical: Mudslides, Flooding, Debris Flow and Earthquakes! #Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Southern California was hammered by rain and strong winds on Sunday.

The wild weather day turned biblical after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Ojai, which is located just north of Los Angeles.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks ranging from 3.1 to 3.6 on the Richter scale.

New video of the moment the earthquake hit was posted to social media.

Massive debris plug flooding is headed for Palm Springs!

Debris and mudflow from the tropical storm in the mountain town of Wrightwood.

#Hilary is here. Debris and mud flow from Tropical Storm Hilary in Sheep Canyon, northeast of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ztbUtaZPpk — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 20, 2023

Mudslides and debris flow coming through Forest Falls.

Mudslide and debris flow coming through Forest Falls, CA can see it getting deeper by the moment #CAwx #Hilary @accuweather pic.twitter.com/m6cr4XOdI4 — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) August 21, 2023

Streets in Los Angeles flooded.

We just pulled out from the Universal lot and we’ve already seen several streets and intersections flooded. Please be safe! Coverage all day live on @NBCLA #Hilary pic.twitter.com/q7Yg8uDt3q — Alex Rozier (@AlexNBCLA) August 20, 2023

