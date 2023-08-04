WATCH: Riot Breaks Out in New York City – HUNDREDS of Crazed Youths Fight Each Other and Harass Drivers Before Social Media Star’s PlayStation “Giveaway” (VIDEOS)

New York, New York – Welcome to another day of hell in the Big Apple.

The New York Post exclusively reported that a massive riot broke out Friday afternoon right before a social media influencer’s planned giveaway in Union Square Park.

A Twitch “gamer” named Kai Cenat scheduled the meet-up at 3:30 PM on Tiktok and was planning to give away planned to give away PS5s, computers, microphones and other gaming items. Another gamer named Fanum was also supposed to participate in the giveaway.

BREAKING 🚨 Riot breaks out at Union Square Park in New York City after Twitch streamer Kai Cenat organize massive giveaway pic.twitter.com/KzcqywaCZX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 4, 2023

But within just half an hour, the crowd of nearly 1,000 teens breaks down into chaos with the attendees tossing cones and brawling.

Other videos online also show the youths screaming and climbing on vehicles, harassing innocent drivers.

Police sources described it as a “full-on riot.” The NYPD’s riot squad was called to the park.

Developing…