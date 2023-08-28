WATCH: Massive Youth Brawls Hit Two California Malls – Gunshots Ring Out During Altercations (VIDEOS)

The Golden State had hundreds of youths beating the tar out of each other on Sunday leaving some local journalists confused.

The Los Angeles Times reported that brawls involving teens broke out at two separate malls. The first fight occurred at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance, a city just west of Los Angeles.

Torrance Police Sgt. Ron Salary said that around 4 P.M Pacific, the police received a call reporting “a large crowd of juveniles fighting among themselves” at the shopping mall. Torrance police said that the number of youths actually brawling was unclear, but that a thousand were watching the scene unfold.

The brawl was so massive that police officers from at least 10 different agencies rushed to the scene to end the mayhem according to KCAL News photojournalist John Schreiber.

A massive police response at Del Amo Mall in #Torrance this evening after reports of a large brawl where hundreds of teens gathered near the AMC theater. I counted at least 10 police agencies that responded from as far as Culver City PD. @kcalnews #DelAmo pic.twitter.com/WoFOfZLaQP — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) August 28, 2023

Sgt. Salary also revealed that there were reports of shots fired but no one was reportedly struck. He also said there were no serious injuries reported.

When one observes the below video, though, there is cause for skepticism. Look at this group of youths beat up a fleeing boy.

Around 4 p.m. Torrance police received a call reporting "a large crowd of juveniles fighting among themselves" at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance with estimated crowds of teens watching the brawl around 1,000. pic.twitter.com/OgYuTKA4lM — Slauson Girl 📸⚡️✍🏾 (@slausongirlnews) August 28, 2023

The second brawl occurred in Emeryville at around 4:30 P.M Pacific. Approximately 400 teens invaded Bay Area Shopping Center and multiple fights broke out in the courtyard.

In this footage, you can hear gunshots fired within the first three seconds as the youths swarm the location and throw down. One young female was stabbed during the fracas.

400 TEENAGERS SWARMED BAY STREET SHOPPING CENTER IN EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA TODAY 🚨 WOMAN ST*BBED IN THE NECK AFTER MULTIPLE FIGHTS BREAK OUT, SHOTS FIRED pic.twitter.com/LJsCoYpCBj — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) August 28, 2023

The LA Times reported that the injured teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The occurrence of two huge teen brawls in one day sparked some confusion amongst local journalists. One, Tina Sampay, speculated that perhaps it was a new Tiktok trend or cheap movie tickets.

The same thing that happened at the Del Amo Mall today happened in the Bay Area🤔 Was it the $4 movie tickets or a new tiktok trend? pic.twitter.com/8IfOruqrdq — Slauson Girl 📸⚡️✍🏾 (@slausongirlnews) August 28, 2023

Of course, there is a simple explanation to these lawless events: soft-on-crime policies courtesy of California Democrats. Notice how you do not see any of this happening in small towns?