WATCH LIVE: Trump Leaves Bedminster Home for Arraignment in DC Federal Court on Bogus Charges

The AP is live outside the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where former President Donald Trump is expected to depart for his arraignment Thursday.

Trump was indicted this week on felony charges alleging that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The indictment comes as a result of an investigation conducted by special counsel Jack Smith, who previously indicted Trump in a separate case involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is flying to Washington, DC before heading to US District Court for his 4 p.m. ET appearance. Upon his arrival, he is expected to be placed under arrest, processed, and likely arraigned in court. Because Trump has already been processed in the federal system for his arrest in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, his booking today is likely to be streamlined,according to CNN.

The former president is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. Handling the case going forward will be federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Trump’s legal team is likely to present their initial arguments, while the prosecution will lay out the charges. The arraignment is a formal reading of the charges, and it is expected that the former president will plead not guilty, though he may also choose to remain silent, in which case a not guilty plea will be entered on his behalf.

After the appearance, Trump is expected to speak to the media, sharing his views on the indictment and the ongoing legal process. He will then depart to return to Bedminster, New Jersey.