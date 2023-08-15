WATCH LIVE: Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Holds Press Conference After Trump Indictment Processed – 19 Republicans Indicted in Latest Lawless Abuse of the Law

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference Monday night after the latest Trump indictment is processed.
19 Republicans were indicted, including President Donald Trump.
Other Republicans include:
- Rudy Giuliani
- Mark Meadows
- John Eastman
- Jeff Clark
- Mike Roman
- David Shafer
- Kenneth Chesebo
- Jenna Ellis
- Ray Smith
- Robert Cheeley
- Shawn Still
- Stephen Lee
- Harrison Floyd
- Trevian Kutti
- Sidney Powell
- Cathleen Latham
- Scott Hall
- Misty Hayes
Their crime was challenging the stolen 2020 election. This is NOW a crime.
The rules of the elections were unconstitutionally changed in all of the Swing States in 2020. It led to massive fraud and it’s purpose was to subvert the will of the American People pic.twitter.com/t4cHITznrA
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 3, 2023
WATCH:
Read the documents below: