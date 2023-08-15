WATCH LIVE: Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Holds Press Conference After Trump Indictment Processed – 19 Republicans Indicted in Latest Lawless Abuse of the Law

by

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference Monday night after the latest Trump indictment is processed.

19 Republicans were indicted, including President Donald Trump.

Other Republicans include:

  • Rudy Giuliani
  • Mark Meadows
  • John Eastman
  • Jeff Clark
  • Mike Roman
  • David Shafer
  • Kenneth Chesebo
  • Jenna Ellis
  • Ray Smith
  • Robert Cheeley
  • Shawn Still
  • Stephen Lee
  • Harrison Floyd
  • Trevian Kutti
  • Sidney Powell
  • Cathleen Latham
  • Scott Hall
  • Misty Hayes

Their crime was challenging the stolen 2020 election. This is NOW a crime.

WATCH:

Read the documents below:

View Fullscreen
