WATCH: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley SCHOOLS CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Over AG Garland’s Decision to Appoint David Weiss as Special Counsel

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley schooled CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint US Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced that US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss was appointed Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss asked for special counsel status in the Hunter Biden case.

“This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests,” Garland said. “It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently based only on the facts and the law.”

According to Justice Department regulations, “The Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government.”

However, Merrick Garland played shell games and appointed US Attorney Dave Weiss by using a different DOJ regulation.

This is a massive cover-up operation.

Dave Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to run out on Hunter’s more serious charges as IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley previously pointed out.

Weiss sparred with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and absolutely destroyed her with FACTS about the DOJ’s efforts to intervene on Hunter Biden’s behalf.

Shapley pointed out that Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint Weiss as special counsel vindicated his claims under oath that the US Attorney was hamstrung and unable to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Kaitlan Collins, unable to even defend the DOJ’s actions, repeated her same, tired talking points that Weiss is a ‘Trump appointee.’

Technically Trump appointed Weiss, however, both senators in Delaware had to approve of his appointment under ‘Blue Slip.’

Trump said he would have never appointed Weiss otherwise.

Gary Shapley set Kaitlan Collins straight.

“If [Weiss] had the charging authority, why does he need to be given special counsel authority?” Shapley asked Collins.

Kaitlan Collins tried to get Shapley in a ‘gotcha’ moment and asked him who told him Weiss couldn’t bring charges in other venues.

Shapley immediately said, “United States Attorney Weiss on October 7, 2022 told me that.”

Collins of course tried to bring up a letter Weiss wrote Jim Jordan wherein he claimed he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden probe.

Shapley once again schooled Collins and pointed out Weiss admitted his “authority is geographically limited to Delaware.”

