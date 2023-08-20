WATCH: Conservative Larry Elder Schools Charlamagne tha God Over Biden’s History of Racism (VIDEO)

Conservative commentator Larry Elder recently appeared on ‘The Breakfast Club’ and gave host Charlamagne tha God a history lesson on Joe Biden’s racist actions and remarks.

He began by reminding Charlamagne about the time that Joe Biden appeared on his show and said ‘you ain’t black’ if you don’t vote for him.

He then brought up other examples.

Real Clear Politics provides a transcript:

CHARLEMAGNE THA GOD: Have you ever heard the term ‘n—– wake-up’ call?

LARRY ELDER: No.

CHARLEMAGNE: It’s an incident where a person of color forgets that they are of color and are reminded rather brutally by an unexpected act of racism. Have you ever had that?

ELDER: Oh brother.

CHARLEMAGNE: I’m just asking.

ELDER: I’m acutely aware Charlemagne that I am a Black person, just as you are a Black person and when Joe Biden insulted you by saying ‘you ain’t really Black you don’t know whether or not you want to vote for me or vote for Donald Trump.’ It seems to me that should’ve been a wake up call on your part. He came in here and insult you, a Black man and tell you that you got to think a certain way. I’m amazed that you weren’t mad about that.

CHARLEMAGNE: I’m not going to say that upset me, just like I’m not going to let you upset me. You know? I don’t seem to get upset about those things.

ELDER: Well you just talked about a n—- wake up call and it seemed to me that should’ve been a wake up call on your part. To have a white guy come in here, who also said by the way about Mitt Romney, because he didn’t want to put up more regulation on Wall Street he was going to ‘put y’all back in chains.’ And Joe Biden has lied for decades on his civil rights record, claiming he desegregated movie theaters and restaurants in Wilmington, Delaware. He didn’t do any of that. He lied and said he tried to visit Nelson Mandela during apartheid South Africa, he did not. He came in here and told you that you aren’t black unless you think in a certain kind of way? It seems to me that should have been a n—- wake up call for you, but it wasn’t.