WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Heroic Fargo Police Officer Guns Down Cop Killer Mohamad Barakat

*Motive unknown*

Bodycam footage of a heroic Fargo police officer gunning down cop killer Mohamad Barakat was released this week.

Fargo cop killer Mohamad Barakat was a Syrian asylum seeker who was brought to the United States in 2012 by Barack Obama.



Mohamad Barakat

One police officer was killed and two others were critically injured after a suspect opened fire for “no reason at all” on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota last month.

Mohamad Barakat began shooting at officers responding to a collision on a busy street in a broad daylight ambush.

Fargo police immediately began to exchange gunfire with Mohamad Barakat.

Jake Wallin, a 23-year-old rookie officer was fatally shot.

Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were critically injured in the gunfire.

Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Mohamad Barakat.

Barakat also shot and injured a 25-year-old woman who just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade, explosives, canisters with gasoline, multiple guns, and 1,800 rounds of ammo in Mohamad Barakat’s vehicle.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Zach Robinson springing into action and immediately neutralizing the threat as soon as Barakat opened fire on his fellow officers.

WATCH:

Additional footage of the officer involved shooting: