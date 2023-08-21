Washington Democrat Governor Inslee: “We Need to Decarbonize Our Economy so These Fires Don’t Ravage Us” (VIDEO)

Never let a crisis go to waste.

Washington State’s Democrat Governor Jay Inslee said we need to “decarbonize our economy” so wildfires don’t kill us all.

Climate mandates have nothing to do with ‘saving the planet.’

This is one giant money grab. Climate lockdowns are coming.

Corrupt Democrat officials in California don’t allow proper forest management and then scream about climate change when wildfires ravage the unmanaged forests.

Corrupt Democrat officials in Hawaii delayed a water release and failed to sound life-saving sirens during the deadly fires.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported last Wednesday there was an official request made to divert the water and it was ignored for several hours by Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel (an Obama Foundation fellow) of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM).

Maui’s emergency operations chief, Herman Andaya, had no conventional background in disaster response, an alarming revelation that has heightened concerns over his decision-making.

On Sunday Hawaii’s Democrat Governor Josh Green told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that climate change amplified the cost of human error with the wildfire response.

Now this…

Governor Inslee said the whole world is on fire and the way to stop that is by ‘decarbonizing the economy.’

“We need to decarbonize our economy so these fires don’t ravage us. There’s not enough firetrucks in the world to protect us if we don’t stop climate change,” Inslee said.

