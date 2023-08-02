WWE Boss Vince McMahon Raided by Federal Agents

WWE boss Vince McMahon was raided by federal agents in response to a grand jury subpoena related to allegations of sexual misconduct.
McMahon, 77, announced his retirement from the WWE last year amid an investigation into sexual misconduct.
The Sun reported:
WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon has been hit with a federal grand jury subpoena.
A search warrant was executed on McMahon, 77, on July 17 in response to multiple alleged payments made after being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.
In their SEC filing on Wednesday, the WWE stated it “has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters,” as per CNBC.
WWE CEO Nick Khan reportedly said during a earnings call on Wednesday that he had no comment on the McMahon situation, adding that they would help with any investigations, per House of Glory’s Jason Solomon.