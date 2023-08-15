VIDEO: Woke Aussie Woman Gets Triggered After Seeing “Too Many” American Flags and Gets Roasted So Badly that She Deletes Her ENTIRE Web Presence

There is an old saying called “America, love it or leave it.” That is the message Americans were sending to a whiny Australian woman going on an whiny rant about the number of flags in the country.

The woman, Mia Chloe, posted a video on her TikTok account Saturday walking on American soil and whining about what she sees as excessive patriotism.

Relevant transcript:

I’m just gonna say it, there are too many American flags. Like they’re on houses, they’re on cars… Like I don’t know who’s making these American flags but they’d be making a bloody fortune and like you’re the only country that does this… The only time I’ve seen an Australian flag is on the Harbour Bridge, could not tell you what it looks like… But I think I could draw the American flag from memory, I could make a bloody sculpture out of it.

WATCH:

Australian girl is triggered that there are so many American flags in America 🇺🇸 Should we start a gofundme to pay for her flight back to Australia?pic.twitter.com/m0gp9MZCSf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had a pithy response to Chloe’s whiny rant.

Go back to Australia. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/VsZ9pOWlrA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 14, 2023

More Americans roasted the snobby brat for lecturing a nation she does not belong to.

Brain damage from hair dye? — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) August 14, 2023

It’s hard to see an Australian flag from a COVID camp — rip240sx🇺🇲 (@rip240sx) August 14, 2023

She doesn’t seem to have WiFi in all the rooms if you know what I mean. — CoolCat (@CoolCat_2023) August 15, 2023

I’m triggered by large number of Kangaroos in Australia. — Captain Hindsight (@OGcapthindsite) August 15, 2023

She’s just mad she gave up her guns. — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) August 14, 2023

The New York Post reported the roasting was so bad she deleted her account @meanderwihmia Tuesday.

Her WordPress, Instagram, and Youtube accounts were also deleted. This marked her entire web presence.

It appears Mia Chloe AKA: @meanderwithmia, is already receiving negative attention for her anti-American post. She openly admits she doesn’t even know what the Australian flag looks like 🇦🇺

Mia, if you don’t like American pride & Patriotism, go back to Australia! https://t.co/gOz96hguxb pic.twitter.com/WAS4VIaTw8 — Indi Cat, Ranger (@IndiCat_Ranger) August 15, 2023

Before Chloe deleted her TikTok account, her profile read “traveling the world on a budget & no brain cells.” One can say her entire tirade was a perfect example of truth in advertising.