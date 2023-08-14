Victor Reacts: WHAT? Largest Catholic Healthcare System in the Country Partners With Abortion Provider (VIDEO)

The largest Catholic healthcare system in the country, CommonSpirit Health, is now partnering with a group called “Tia Women’s Health” which takes pride in offering abortion services.

As the Gateway Pundit Reported,

The watchdog group The Lepanto Institute is alleging that one of America’s most prominent Catholic health systems, CommonSpirit Health, has partnered with a women’s clinic that is providing telemed abortions.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Lepanto Institute’s  64-page report on CommonSpirit Health that shows transgender surgeries for minors and other “gender-affirming” care services being provided, including hormone therapies puberty blockers.

Following the explosive report, Lepanto Institute now alleges that CommonSpirit Health has partnered with a women’s clinic that provides telemed abortions.

Victor Nieves
