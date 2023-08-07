Victor Reacts: House Democrats Seek to Price Low Income People Out of Their Rights With 1000% Tax on “Assault Weapons” (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, House Democrats are attempting to implement a shocking 1,000% excise tax on so called “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines.”

This would essentially raise the price of exercising your rights so much that lower income American’s would no longer be able to protect themselves. The Democratic party claims that they are “for the little guy” yet they are attempting to financially choke out lower income gun owners.

In addition, the Gateway Pundit reported: