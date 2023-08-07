Victor Reacts: House Democrats Seek to Price Low Income People Out of Their Rights With 1000% Tax on “Assault Weapons” (VIDEO)

by

As the Gateway Pundit reported, House Democrats are attempting to implement a shocking 1,000% excise tax on so called “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines.”

This would essentially raise the price of exercising your rights so much that lower income American’s would no longer be able to protect themselves. The Democratic party claims that they are “for the little guy” yet they are attempting to financially choke out lower income gun owners.

In addition, the Gateway Pundit reported:

“Amid the congressional wrangling came a report that the Biden administration could be issuing a new rule to follow up on a piece of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” that was signed into law last year, according to The New York Times.

The provision would force anyone who makes money selling guns to get a federal license and conduct background checks. The current regulatory landscape requires only federally licensed dealers to conduct background checks and defines a dealer as someone who makes his livelihood selling firearms.”

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.