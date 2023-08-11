Victor Reacts: Best Buy BUSTED Discriminating Against Christians and White People (VIDEO)

by

Looks like Best Buy is actively discriminating against Christians and white people according to a new bombshell report from the O’Keefe Media Group. As Christina Laila with the Gateway Pundit reported,

A Citizen Journalist has revealed Best Buy is partnering with McKinsey & Company on a Management Training Program.

The program is not open to white applicants. “Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below”

The program is only for employees who “identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander.”

An additional whistleblower revealed that Best Buy was also discriminating against Christians.

“A Geek Squad member has audio proof that the company refuses to allow Christian employees to display crosses while requiring them to attend LGBTQ workshops.” O’Keefe said.

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.