JUST IN: US Fighter Jets Intercept Aircraft Violating Airspace Near Lake Tahoe Where Joe Biden is Vacationing

US fighter jets intercepted civilian aircraft violating airspace near Joe Biden’s vacation villa in Lake Tahoe.
Biden extended his vacation once again amid multiple crises at home and abroad.
Joe Biden has been in Lake Tahoe for the last week while his DOJ and Marxist DAs work to lock up his political opponent.
F-16 fighter jets dispensed flares to get the attention of the pilot on Friday morning.
“Two NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin responded to a civilian aircraft that violated a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, this morning,” NORAD wrote in a statement.
What a waste of taxpayer money.
CNN reported:
US military fighter jets responded to a civilian aircraft that “violated a Temporary Flight Restriction” area near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where President Joe Biden is vacationing, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement.
Two NORAD F-16s, and a US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, responded to the civilian aircraft violation which occurred around 7:50 a.m. PT Friday. The military jets dispensed flares to get the attention of the pilot and the aircraft was escorted out of the area, according to NORAD.
“During this event, the fighter aircraft dispensed flares – that may have been visible to the public – to gain attention from the pilot,” the NORAD release said. “Flares were employed with the highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. The flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to people on the ground when dispensed.”