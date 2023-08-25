JUST IN: US Fighter Jets Intercept Aircraft Violating Airspace Near Lake Tahoe Where Joe Biden is Vacationing

US fighter jets intercepted civilian aircraft violating airspace near Joe Biden’s vacation villa in Lake Tahoe.

Biden extended his vacation once again amid multiple crises at home and abroad.

Joe Biden has been in Lake Tahoe for the last week while his DOJ and Marxist DAs work to lock up his political opponent.

F-16 fighter jets dispensed flares to get the attention of the pilot on Friday morning.

“Two NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin responded to a civilian aircraft that violated a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, this morning,” NORAD wrote in a statement.

What a waste of taxpayer money.

CNN reported: