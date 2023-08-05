Update: YouTuber Charged with Inciting Riot in NYC, 65 Rioters Arrested After Violence Erupted Over PlayStation

A YouTube star and 65 rioters were arrested in New York City on Friday after violence erupted over a PlayStation.

A massive riot broke out Friday afternoon right before a social media streamer planned a PlayStation giveaway in Union Square Park.

YouTube star and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was arrested and charged with inciting a riot.

NYPD arrested 65 rioters – 30 were juveniles.

Shocking video footage of the riot and violence were posted online.

Rioters damaged parked vehicles.

Multiple people were being assaulted during the riot.

WATCH:

ABC 7’s eye in the sky view:

