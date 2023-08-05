Update: YouTuber Charged with Inciting Riot in NYC, 65 Rioters Arrested After Violence Erupted Over PlayStation

A YouTube star and 65 rioters were arrested in New York City on Friday after violence erupted over a PlayStation.

A massive riot broke out Friday afternoon right before a social media streamer planned a PlayStation giveaway in Union Square Park.

YouTube star and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was arrested and charged with inciting a riot.

NYPD arrested 65 rioters – 30 were juveniles.

Shocking video footage of the riot and violence were posted online.

Dude accidentally shot himself in the arm at the Union Square twitch riot. Hope it was worth it.

Rioters damaged parked vehicles.

Chaos in Union Square right now as cops try to squash a riot

Multiple people were being assaulted during the riot.

Multiple people being assaulted and injured during a riot caused by a gathering for streamer Kai Cenat at Union Square Park in NYC

ABC 7’s eye in the sky view: