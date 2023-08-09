Update: US Nurse, Child Kidnapped in Haiti During Faith-Based Mission Freed

The Gateway Pundit reported that Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse from New Hampshire, was kidnapped in Haiti while on a faith-based mission near the country’s capital of Port-Au-Prince. Dorsainvil and her young child were taken by armed guards from a clinic outside Port-au-Prince on July 27.

The non-profit El Ron Haiti,run by Alix’s husband Sandro, shared the news that Alix and her child have been released:

“But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).

It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer!

We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis. “El Roi” is a Hebrew name of the God of the Bible that means “the God who sees.” It is with that vision that we now rest upon God’s truth that, “In his kindness God called you to share in His eternal glory by means of Christ Jesus. So after you have suffered a little while, He will restore, support, and strengthen you, and he will place you on a firm foundation” (1 Peter 5:10). We praise God that He has proven Himself faithful as He restores, supports, and strengthens Alix and her family, the ministry of El Roi Haiti, and the community that Alix has impacted – and continues to impact – with her ministry in Haiti.

There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time. We will continue to release information as appropriate on our website. Please keep checking back. And again, thanks for all of the prayers and support through this incredibly difficult time.