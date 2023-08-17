Two-Tiered Tyranny: Radical Leftists Block Doors of California Capitol Chanting “Shut It Down!” – Someone Call the DOJ and Launch the Early Morning Raids!

Attention Merrick Garland’s DOJ: We have another insurrection to report.

Radical leftists blocked the entrance to the California Capitol on Wednesday. They were chanting, “Shut it down!” and blocking all access to the building.

Bill Essayli tweeted: “The California Capitol was stormed today by radical leftists. They’re yelling “shut it down” which is a direct attempt to obstruct official proceedings. No word yet from DOJ on how many have been indicted for insurrection. I’ll wait…”

State workers blocked steps in the buildings. Of course, fellow leftists praised this insurrection.

