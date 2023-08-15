“We have Biolabs in Ukraine because We are Making Bioweapons” – Tucker Carlson Interviews Robert Kennedy, Jr. in Latest Tucker on Twitter Episode – Explains Ukraine, Bio-labs and JFK’s Assassination (VIDEO)

On Monday night Tucker Carlson released Episode 16 in his Tucker on Twitter series.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. opened up talking about his request for Secret Service protection. the Biden Administration has still not provided his campaign with Secret Service protection. Robert says after several requests they have received no response after 100 days! Robert’s father and uncle were both assassinated.

Robert told Tucker that he has received several death threats.

Robert also discussed his stance on the War in Ukraine and his uncle President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Robert said the US “has bioweapons in Ukraine because we are making bioweapons.”

This was another excellent interview by Tucker Carlson.
Here is the full video.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

