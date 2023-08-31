MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Episode 21: Tucker Interviews Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson dropped episode 21 on X on Thursday.

Tucker interviewed Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy previously sold Barstool Sports to Penn Entertainment for a total of $551 million.

The sale was a two-part transaction.

In February 2020 Penn took a 36% stake in Barstool for $163 million and then acquired the rest of the company for $388 million earlier this year – Portnoy then bought it back for $1 earlier this month.

Dave Portnoy spoke with Tucker about this impressive transaction and even shared a video of a fight he had just gotten into.

