MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Episode 21: Tucker Interviews Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson dropped episode 21 on X on Thursday.
Tucker interviewed Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
Portnoy previously sold Barstool Sports to Penn Entertainment for a total of $551 million.
The sale was a two-part transaction.
In February 2020 Penn took a 36% stake in Barstool for $163 million and then acquired the rest of the company for $388 million earlier this year – Portnoy then bought it back for $1 earlier this month.
Emergency Press Conference – I Bought Back Barstool Sports pic.twitter.com/dmUk0eNowx
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 8, 2023
Dave Portnoy spoke with Tucker about this impressive transaction and even shared a video of a fight he had just gotten into.
Ep. 21 Dave Portnoy founded Barstool Sports and just completed the most impressive business transaction of our lifetime. He also just got into an epic fight and shared the video with us first. Watch. pic.twitter.com/W7AJ10kZni
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 31, 2023