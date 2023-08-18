Trump’s Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Negotiate Terms of Bond Package

Stalin is smiling.

President Trump’s lawyers are expected to meet with Fulton County DA Fani Willis next week ahead of his surrender to negotiate terms of a bond package, ABC News reported.

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury on Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Fani Willis gave Trump and other defendants until next Friday to voluntarily surrender.

“I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August 2023,” Willis said during a late-night press conference Monday night.

Fani Willis: "I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August, 2023." pic.twitter.com/8By1CION0V — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 15, 2023

Cameras will be allowed in the Fulton County courtroom.

Trump’s arraignment will likely be broadcast on live television.