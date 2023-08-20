Trump Says What We are All Thinking About Joe Biden’s 2024 Campaign Strategy

President Trump on Saturday said what we are all thinking about Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign strategy.

“Just think of it! They (Crooked Joe Biden and his Thugs!) Indict me, and their whole campaign is that “Trump is Indicted.” Does that sound fair to anyone? Am I allowed to do such a horrible and unconstitutional thing if, and when, I win the Presidency? We are entering really dangerous territory!!!” Trump said Saturday afternoon.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s only campaign strategy is Indicting me, going on extended vacations, and Sleep, Sleep, Sleep!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

President Trump is correct.

Joe Biden has been on vacation and hiding in his basement since he announced his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden isn’t on the campaign stump shaking hands and kissing (sniffing) babies.

He’s been at the beach in Delaware and sleeping

Or on vacation elsewhere.

Joe Biden on Friday night arrived in Lake Tahoe for another vacation.

Biden has spent more than one year – 374 days of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., arrive in Nevada for his second weeklong vacation in the past month. Biden has spent 374 days — 39.7% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/QKhEBaJxMI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s Justice Department along with Marxist District Attorneys are busy jailing Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has indicted Trump twice – once in Florida on 40 charges and once in Washington DC on 4 charges.

Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg earlier this year hit Trump with a 34-count indictment.

Last week Fulton County DA Fani Willis hit Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges.