Trump: Russia Hoax to Blame for Weaponization of Justice, Ukraine War, Could Lead to WW III

Writing in “Newsweek,” President Donald Trump noted that “the Russia Hoax stoked mass hysteria” that drove “Russia straight into the arms of China” and led to “a proxy war with Russia” which could lead to WW III. “Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State,” Trump wrote.

Writing in the mainstream news magazine, President Donald J. Trump noted that the Durham report makes it clear that “the Russia Hoax was the most atrocious weaponization of our government in American history. It was a crime like no other.” When Trump ran for President against the swamp, his agenda was “an existential threat to a Washington establishment that got rich and powerful bleeding America dry,” he wrote.

“I vowed to stop mass illegal immigration, terminate globalist trade deals, end the sellout of our country to Communist China, stand up to the permanent bureaucracy and the corporate media, and break the neocon addiction to endless foreign wars,” Trump said.

In order to stop President Trump’s MAGA agenda, “an unelected cabal in the senior ranks of our government,” in concert with Hillary Clinton and the fake news media, launched “the de-facto coup attempt known as the Russia Hoax,” Trump writes, aiming to prevent his election, or sabotage his presidency.

“For nearly three years, they carried out a massive disinformation campaign and lawless persecution based on the monstrous lie that I was a traitor to my country,” the President writes.

The Deep State plotters spied on his campaign, fabricated evidence to get FISA warrants, and smear his allies and staffers through leaks to the media, Trump charges, shattering “countless lives.”

“The Durham Report proves that the key figures involved knew from the start that the Russia Collusion conspiracy theory was a lie,” he writes. Even when the FBI found information that exonerated him of alleged Russian collusion, it was covered up to keep the Russia hoax going.

The sickness was “driven from the very top,” by people including FBI Director James Comey, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, who were briefed in August 2016 that Clinton planned to “vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian Security Services.”

“They knew the truth, yet they put our country through hell.”

Along with the terrible price it took from Trump’s family, staff, and innocents, “the real victims were the American People,” Trump says. “The destruction this hoax caused to America is almost incalculable. It subverted our democracy, it threatened our security, and it endangered our freedom.”

At a “critical moment” when Trump was intent on reducing tensions with Russia, “the Russia Hoax stoked mass hysteria that helped drive Russia straight into the arms of China,” he notes. “Instead of having a better relationship with Russia as I worked to build, we now have a proxy war with Russia, fueled in part by the lingering fumes of Russiagate delirium. Ukraine has been utterly devastated. Untold numbers of people have been killed. And we could very well end up in World War III.”