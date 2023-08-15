Trump Responds to News of Latest Junk Indictments by Corrupt Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Earlier tonight Soros-funded Fulton-County District Attorney Fani Willis returned 10 junk indictments against President Donald Trump for questioning the 2020 stolen election.

The judge cracked jokes to the reporters in the room after signing off on the indictments against Trump.

The charges center around Trump questioning the election results in Georgia a state where he led on election day and then saw his lead disappear over the next three days.

This was also after Democrats opened the State Farm Center late at night and ramming stacks of ballots through the machines after observers were removed.

President Trump released a statement on Monday night.

Below is the transcript: