Trump-Hating Hillbilly Cop Who Went to DC Prep School Drops His TWANG Just Months After Joining CNN

Michael Fanone with Officer Lila Morris who killed Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 on the steps of the US Capitol.

Michael Fanone, the celebrity US Capitol Police Officer known for his hatred of President Trump and his supporters, was hired by CNN as a contributor in December 2021. CNN saw value in his inciteful commentary.

Fanone was filmed beating Trump supporters that day according to several witnesses. He was made famous by the mainstream media for his absolute disdain for Trump and his supporters.

Fanone and Lila Morris were flown to Super Bowl LV “in recognition of their heroism” during the Jan. 6 “attack at the Capitol building”. Morris beat a lifeless Rosanne Boyland until her stick broke. What a hero!

In August 2021 Capitol Hill police officer Michael Fanone was put under the microscope by Newsmax’s Greg Kelly and ‘American Greatness’ senior contributor Julie Kelly. In the segment Julie Kelly revealed some “interesting details” about the officer.

Fanone is a rich kid from the DC suburbs. The more he hates Trump – the more the media loves him.
His new gig at CNN was not a surprise.

On Friday Julie Kelly tweeted out an update on Mr. Fanone. The former Capitol police officer and leftist celebrity has suddenly lost his southern twang.

Today he sounds nothing like he did before his gig on CNN – except that he is still an unhinged, hateful moron.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

