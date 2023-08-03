Trump in Custody at Federal Courthouse – Stares Down Jack Smith at Arraignment – Pleads Not Guilty

President Trump entered the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday on a new set of garbage charges.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith’s latest indictment is a retread J6 committee garbage, free speech violations by the Biden DOJ who should know better, and ESP-like assumptions and mind-reading nonsense.

President Trump was taken into federal custody as he was arraigned on the latest junk charges by Biden’s DOJ.

Trump was processed and fingerprinted, ABC News reported.

Jack Smith was present for Trump’s arraignment on Thursday.

“Former President Donald Trump knocked his clasped hands on the table and, for a few seconds, stared toward special counsel Jack Smith as he waited for U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya to enter the courtroom.” – ABC News reported.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.