Trump: “Crooked Joe Biden is Not Only Dumb and Incompetent, I Believe he has Gone MAD, a Stark Raving Lunatic”

by

 

“OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BY A MAN WITH THE MIND, IDEAS, AND I.Q. OF A FIRST GRADER,” President Donald Trump posted Thursday morning, blasting Joe Biden’s ‘Open Borders CATASTROPHE.’

“I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES,” Trump said.

“HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO HELL!” the President observed.

He sure has a way with words.

Photo of author
Richard Abelson

You can email Richard Abelson here, and read more of Richard Abelson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.