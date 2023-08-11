Trump: “Crooked Joe Biden is Not Only Dumb and Incompetent, I Believe he has Gone MAD, a Stark Raving Lunatic”

“OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BY A MAN WITH THE MIND, IDEAS, AND I.Q. OF A FIRST GRADER,” President Donald Trump posted Thursday morning, blasting Joe Biden’s ‘Open Borders CATASTROPHE.’

“I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES,” Trump said.

“HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO HELL!” the President observed.

He sure has a way with words.