Tropical Storm Hilary Causes Massive Flooding in Palm Springs, Cars Submerged (VIDEO)

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Southern California was hammered by rain and strong winds as Hilary moved through the region.

Hilary caused massive flooding in Palm Springs and the surrounding area in Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs received record rainfall on Sunday.

Due to unprecedented rainfall & flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue, City Manager Scott Stiles has declared a local emergency due to the critically dangerous impacts.

Streets turned into rivers and dozens of cars were submerged.

This video was taken in Cathedral City where the entrance to a gated community was covered in flood waters as Tropical Storm Hilary continues to move across Southern California.

KABC reported:

Southern California desert communities experienced heavy rain and street flooding as Tropical Storm Hilary moved over the region Sunday. Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in Palm Springs and surrounding desert communities across the Coachella Valley. Crews pumped floodwaters out from Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage. The hospital later said the situation had been resolved and care areas for patients were not affected. In Palm Springs, a local state of emergency was declared due “unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue,” according to officials. “Palm Springs police and fire continue to urge residents to stay home and avoid driving during these dangerous conditions,” a statement from the city said.

The wild weather day turned biblical after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Ojai, which is located just north of Los Angeles.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks ranging from 3.1 to 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Mudslides, flashfloods and debris flow threatened mountain towns.

