TOO LATE? Anheuser-Busch Heir Wants to Buy Back Bud Light in an Effort to Save the Brand

Billy Busch is the heir to Anheuser-Busch and he is not happy about what has happened to Bud Light.

He recently said that his ancestors would be rolling over in their graves if they saw what has happened with Dylan Mulvaney.

Now he is saying that he wants to buy back the brand in order to save it. Unfortunately for him, it may already be too late.

Via MSN:

Busch heir says he wants to buy back Bud Light, make it ‘great again’ For the past 15 years, the Anheuser-Busch family of beers has actually been part of a larger corporate conglomerate. Now, in light of a cultural firestorm and a steep drop in sales, the heir to the Busch family name says he’d like to get at least one of those beers back and “make it great again.” Billy Busch, appearing on conservative activist Benny Johnson’s podcast, offered to purchase the beleaguered beer that was, as recently as this past spring, the leading seller in America for decades but saw a sudden 10.5% decline in sales, according to the company’s latest financial report, after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an advertising promotion. “I know Anheuser-Busch InBev just sold off eight brands and if they ever decide to sell the Bud Light brand they could sell it to me,” Busch said. “I’d sure as heck try to pull some people together and buy that brand because I think we can make Bud Light great again.”

See the video below:

Anheuser-Busch Heir Billy Busch wants to buy Bud Light back: "When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you are making a big mistake. Sell it to me." pic.twitter.com/k18EXOpS9p — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 17, 2023

The damage has already been done. It’s difficult to see consumers coming back to Bud Light any time soon.