Tiffany Gomas Spotted Getting on Another Plane, Says She Was Told Not to Comment on “That M*ther F***er Is Not Real!” in Back of the Plane

The woman behind the now-infamous “motherf—r in back is not real” video was identified earlier this month as a 38-year-old marketing executive from Dallas, Texas.

The viral clip, which has garnered millions of views on social media platforms, shows a frantic woman yelling while standing in the aisle on the airplane.

“I’m getting the f*ck off. And there’s a reason why,” she says, pointing down the aisle to the back of the plane. “I am telling you right now, that motherf*cker, that motherf*cker back there is NOT REAL!”

At that point, many of the passengers turn their heads to look down the aisle, where a flight attendant is walking.

“And you can sit on this plane and you can f*cking die with him or not,” the woman says. “I’m not going to.”

One passenger casually says, “Bye.” as the woman leaves.

WATCH:



After a month, the woman in the viral video was earlier identified as Tiffany Gomas, a marketing executive from Dallas, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Tiffany Gomas later released video where she discusses the incident on the plane.

Tiffany Gomas: Hi everyone, it’s me, Tiffany Gomez, probably better known as the crazy plain lady, which is completely warranted. As you know. I have been unwilling to speak on the viral video, but I do finally feel that it’s time first and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions and that was not the case. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard. Can’t imagine going through that and trying to explain to your kid what in the world just happened. We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others. And mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times. Sorry, trying not to sound like Minnie Mouse. While it has been really comical for everyone and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes, on the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind and I don’t know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family. They are loyal to a fault and I don’t know what I did to deserve them. Sorry y’all. I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world and that is what I intend to do. I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life.

Tiffany Gomas was spotted getting on another plane today.

TMZ reporter asked her what she saw in the back of the plane. She said she was told not to comment about it at this time.

So we have to wait to learn more about the mother f***er right there.