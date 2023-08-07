Thomas Jefferson University President Steps Down After Liking Tweets Critical of COVID Vaccines and Gender-Affirming Surgeries

Dr. Mark Tykocinski liked the wrong tweets.

Thomas Jefferson University president Mark Tykocinski resigned as school president this week after liking tweets on Twitter that went against acceptable thought at the university.

Tykocinski will continue to serve as professor on the campus.

The 70-year-old university president made the mistake of liking tweets critical of coronavirus vaccines, gender-affirmation surgery and college diversity, equity and inclusion offices.

These thoughts are not acceptable at the Thomas Jefferson University.

The discrimination at the school made national news.

Via Inside Higher Ed.

Mark Tykocinski has resigned as president of Thomas Jefferson University and as dean of the university’s medical school, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Tykocinski has only been president for a year. He will stay on as a full professor.

In May, he apologized after coming under fire for liking tweets critical of coronavirus vaccines, gender-affirmation surgery and college diversity, equity and inclusion offices.

 

