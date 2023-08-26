Third-Largest U.S. Oil Refinery Forced to Shut Down Following Devastating Fire in Garyville, Louisiana (VIDEO)

A towering inferno erupted at a south Louisiana oil refinery on Friday morning, sending plumes of black smoke and forcing an emergency evacuation of residents within a two-mile radius. Although no injuries were reported, the incident has reignited concerns about the safety of such facilities, especially as it’s the third fire to hit the plant in less than a year.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville, situated about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans, according to WBRZ.

Officials from St. John the Baptist Parish reported that the incident involved a naphtha release and a fire at one of the refinery’s storage tanks. Naphtha is a flammable and toxic kind of raw petrol or gasoline distilled from crude oil and a raw material for the chemical industry, which is often used in soaps and varnishes.

St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard declared an emergency soon after the incident was reported, and an evacuation order was swiftly enacted for residents within a two-mile radius of the blaze. That order was lifted by 2:20 p.m., after emergency crews managed to bring the fire under control and limit it to two damaged storage tanks.

WATCH:

Large fire at the Marathon plant in Garyville, LA pic.twitter.com/TY3f31R2wZ — Jessie⚜️ (@JJOUBRE3) August 25, 2023

Incredible new aerial video shared with WBRZ shows an up-close look at the fire raging at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. Evacuation details and more here: https://t.co/fjhpHH6jFW pic.twitter.com/m4hd7m7utu — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) August 25, 2023

Bloomberg reported: