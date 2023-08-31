TGP’s Jim Hoft on The War Room with Today’s Breaking News on GBI Strategies – Voter Registration Fraud – And the Democrat Party (VIDEO)

On Wednesday Patty McMurray posted the latest update to our ongoing GBI Strategies voter registration fraud investigation.

Read our first report on GBI Strategies here.

On August 8, the Gateway Pundit revealed a major fraudulent voter registration operation that had been under investigation for almost 3 years in Michigan that spanned several cities across the state. Although the investigation involved lead investigators working for Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and at least one analyst working for Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the true depth of the investigation and the shocking details uncovered by the MI State Police and Muskegon Police Department were hidden from the public.

Earlier today, thanks to the work by Patty McMurray, Phil O’Halloran, and Braden Giacobazzi, we were able to report that Empower Michigan, staffed by GBI Strategies, shares the same address as the Democrat Party Headquarters in Lansing, Michigan.

Here’s a screenshot of MapQuest showing Empower Michigan* at the 606 Townsend, Lansing, MI address.

DNC headquarters in Lansing, Michigan. Same building as Empower Michigan headquarters.

We also discovered that GBI Strategies based in Atlanta, Georgia was sending team leaders to Michigan from Atlanta, Georgia.

And GBI Strategies was saving the “good forms (registrations)” and loaded these forms into a computer before they were delivered to the clerk’s offices. Why was that?

Why did GBI Strategies or Empower Michigan need to download the information contained on the voter registration forms they collected?

And who has access to this information?

Shouldn’t Michigan voters who register with third-party organizations know they are potentially storing their personal information?

Here is TGP’s Jim Hoft on The War Room from earlier today.