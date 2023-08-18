Texas Woman Arrested on Federal Charges for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan

A Texas woman has been arrested for threatening to kill Obama-appointee judge, Tanya S. Chutkan, who will preside over former President Donald Trump’s bogus 2020 election interference case.

The individual in question, Abigail Jo Shry, 43, of Alvin, Texas, allegedly left a voicemail threatening to kill Judge Chutkan on August 5th.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday in the Southern District of Texas, she not only threatened Judge Chutkan but also Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), using offensive racial slurs.

From the court document obtained by WUSA9:

The following incident occurred during a phone call to United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s chambers in Washington, DC from Alvin, TX using phone number 832-537-2180. SHRY and left a threatening voicemail message intended for Judge Chutkan and mentioned United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the LGBTQ community, and other democratic parties. On August 5, 2023, at approximately 7:51 P.M., a call was received in the chambers of District of Columbia United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan. According to caller identification on the Judge’s phone, the call came from phone number (832) 537-2180. The caller’s introduction stated, “Hey you stupid slave ni–r,” after which the caller threatened to kill anyone

who went after former President Trump, including a direct threat to kill Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee, all democrats in Washington D.C. and all people in the LGBTQ community. The caller further stated, “You are in our sights, we want to kill you,” and “We want to kill Sheila Jackson Lee.” “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, bitch.” The caller continued with their threats, stating, “You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.” Investigation determined that the telephone number (832) 537-2180 was issued to a cellphone owned-by Abigail Jo SHRY of Alvin, Texas. On August 8, 2023, DHS Special Agents conducted a knock and talk at the residence of Abigail Jo SHRY in Alvin, Texas. During consensual questioning, SHRY admitted that the phone number (832) 537-2180 belongs to her and that she did in fact make the call to Judge Chutkan’s chambers. SHRY stated that she had no plans to travel to Washington, DC or Houston to carry out anything she stated, adding that if Sheila Jackson Lee comes to Alvin, then we need to worry.

On Monday, during a preliminary detention hearing, a federal judge in Texas made the decision to hold Abigail Jo Shry without bond. In his detention order, Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon cited Shry’s recent criminal history, noting that she had been charged four times in the past year for engaging in conduct similar to the threats against Judge Chutkan and Rep. Lee.