St. Louis Man Who Was Arrested for Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting 6-Year Old Boy on a Bike and Attempting to Rape Second Boy Is Afghan Refugee with 3 Small Children

A 34-year-old man was arrested in July for kidnapping a 6year-old boy on his bike and sexually assaulting him behind a dumpster in St. Louis City. The man was later identified from security camera footage in the area. This

Osmani Haji Gul was charged in court in late July after his arrest the day earlier.

A coworker identified the man and called police.

The man was connected to another attempted child snatching earlier in the month in St. Louis.

At the time of his arrest The Gateway Pundit learned he was an Afghan refugee. We did not publish this information at that time.

Today we can confirm Osmani Haji Gul is an Afghan refugee who is married with three small children.

KTVI reported:

Osmani Haji Gul is accused of attacking a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis Hills. His first court appearance was postponed from last week to allow the court to find a translator who speaks the Pashto language. Gul is an Afghan refugee. He’s reportedly married and has three small children. Investigators took him into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy. Police said that the crime happened Sunday, July, 23. The victim was riding his bicycle when investigators explained that Gul snatched him off the bike, took him to a vacant home, and assaulted him. The investigation revealed another crime happened a week earlier July 16, at Francis Park involving a 12-year-old victim a day after police released surveillance. They shared that they received 100 tips from the public and were able to arrest Gul as a result. The Circuit Attorney’s Office charged him with statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct involving the 6-year-old. He faces charges of attempted statutory sodomy and 4th-degree assault in the case involving the 12-year-old.

