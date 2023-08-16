Soros Backed DA in Crime Ridden Oakland, CA Hires Boyfriend for Six-Figure Position

People in Oakland, CA are so angry about crime that they recently shouted at their Soros-backed DA during a public meeting.

She must not be very worried about public opinion because she just gave her boyfriend a six-figure job.

It must be nice to be a progressive.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Soros-Backed District Attorney Hires Boyfriend for Six-Figure Position A George Soros-backed district attorney facing potential recall in California gave her boyfriend a six-figure, taxpayer-funded position in her office. Alameda County district attorney Pamela Price, who took $130,000 from Soros for her failed 2018 bid, secured the position for her boyfriend Antwon Cloird, the San Jose Mercury News reported Sunday. Cloird joined Price’s office as a “senior program specialist” in 2023, with a $115,502 per year salary. Price brought him onto her team without disclosing their relationship, although it is an “open secret” in the office, according to the report. Since becoming district attorney in 2022, Price has presided over a massive crime surge in Oakland, the county’s largest city. She has vowed to overhaul the criminal justice system, angering voters in the process. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Oakland last year had a higher violent crime rate than eight comparable cities. As district attorney, Price made eligible for parole gang members who killed a toddler in a freeway gun battle, slashed a triple murderer’s sentence, and gave just seven years to a teen linked to three killings.

Remember when San Francisco successfully recalled their Soros-backed DA Chesa Boudin?

The same thing is now beginning in Oakland.

UPDATE: We're told the initial recall signatures have just been certified by @ACVOTE. That means DA Pamela Price now has seven days to respond to today's notice of intent. After she does, the effort will have 160 days to collect the needed signatures.https://t.co/3W6SuIMXCw — The Berkeley Scanner (@BerkeleyScanner) August 15, 2023

When will voters learn? Any candidate connected to George Soros should be completely avoided.