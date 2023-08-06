Small Media Upstart ‘NewsNation’ Beats Goliath CNN in Ratings

NewsNation, a small media start-up company recently beat CNN in the ratings. This is a massive embarrassment for CNN, which has an established brand and resources that dwarf most other networks.

NewsNation leans left, much like CNN, and even features Chris Cuomo, who was fired from CNN last year.

NewsNation recently ran a special on UFOs and that’s what brought them greater ratings than CNN. A tiny network showing a program about UFOs actually beat CNN. It’s astounding.

The New York Post reports:

NewsNation special on UFOs beats LeBron James’ CNN series in ratings A primetime special about UFOs aired by NewsNation on Sunday dunked on a show produced by NBA great LeBron James for ratings-challenged CNN, according to the latest Nielsen ratings. The NewsNation special “We Are Not Alone: The Historic Hearing” drew some 106,000 total viewers, eclipsing the 65,000 who tuned into CNN’s docu-series “See It Loud: The History of Black Television” at 9 p.m., the Nielsen data showed. NewsNation also beat out CNN in the 25-54 demographic coveted by advertisers, attracting 39,000 viewers to CNN’s 32,000, according to Nielsen. CNN’s ratings defeat to the upstart channel encapsulates the difficulties facing the once-mighty cable news leader, which ousted network boss Chris Licht in June.

More from the Daily Beast:

Since launching in 2021, NewsNation has hoped its unapologetically “centrist” tone and focus on general interest stories would eventually help the upstart news channel build a devoted audience. While the network has yet to approach the viewership of the Big Three cable news stalwarts, it has seen its ratings surge the past few months. And on Sunday evening, it actually surpassed CNN in the key advertising demographic for adults aged 25-54.

This is how tarnished the CNN brand has become.

This would have been unthinkable less than a decade ago.

CNN has destroyed itself.